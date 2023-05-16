In 1978 Corina Álvarez arrived in Venezuela from Barranquilla. His father, a naval engineer, had been assassinated in the town of Tucacas, on the Venezuelan coast and she wanted to find those responsible. She did not make it, but 45 years later she is still in Caracas, like thousands of Colombians who made that country her new home.

“Colombia saw me born but my life is here,” Álvarez tells EL TIEMPO, while remembering how in those years Colombians found a thriving country with job options and advancement opportunities. Although from time to time discrimination appeared.

With the passing of time, he realized that his compatriots were many and they needed to group together, For this reason, together with others, he created the National Federation of United Colombia Associations (Fedecol) and thus began in 1987 a work that brought together more than 6,000 Colombians in 120 delegations throughout the country. The idea was to help each other in matters of health, education, recreation and assistance.

But the crisis also took its toll and since 2015 when thousands of Colombians were expelled by the government of Nicolás Maduro, the federation began to suffer the consequences. Little by little the economic situation and the return of the compatriots limited the activities.

Fedecol has never had government assistance, only the support of a few diplomatic representatives. Álvarez remembers how María Ángela Holguín, when she was ambassador in Caracas, “put money out of her pocket to help the federation.”

Without support from Nariño, the Colombians grouped together to collect medicines, supplies, help with paperwork, surgical operations, and others for as many compatriots as needed.

“Now we don’t even have a consulate, that’s why we need them to open it,” insists Álvarez, who recalls that the Colombian Folkloric Dance School was even installed in that venue.

“We are helpless, we have always been the ones who support each other. For example, one of the founders, Mr. Arturo Bello, is in bed due to a cerebrovascular accident. As Colombians we must help him”, says Álvarez in the company of other members of Fedecol.

With the arrival of President Gustavo Petro, they believe it is a new opportunity to try to be heard. They have already met with Ambassador Armando Benedetti and with Consul Fulvia Benavides, who has already taken office but the consulate headquarters is still not open, so at the moment there is not much help they can provide.

Armando Benedetti, ambassador of Colombia in Caracas, together with the consul, Fulvia Benavides. Photo: Colombian Embassy in Caracas

“When we arrived in ’77, everything went through the procedures through the consulate, so my mother legally put us to study here in Venezuela,” says Nury Ibarra, a member of Fedecol and who today asks the Colombian government for help for her mother in a state serious, it is almost impossible to afford the medicines and tests.

In August 2022, the ambassador appointed by Petro, Armando Benedetti, arrived in Caracas to take up his position, there he promised promptness in the opening of the consulates, especially in the capital and cities like San Cristóbal and Valencia, but the reality is that nothing this has happened.

The headquarters has been closed since April 2019.

With the rupture of relations between the two countries, the Colombian embassy in Caracas explains that the government of Iván Duque closed the diplomatic positions for Venezuela, which implies a complex logistical process to reopen all the vacancies, a situation that the Foreign Ministry has delayed.

At that consulate in Caracas –of the 15 that existed in Venezuela- 16 officials work, but for now these three have been appointed: Fulvia Benavides as consul, Hans de Francesco, first secretary, and Natalia Herrera, as third secretary. “The government of President Iván Duque thought that relations would not be restored” and “The charges were assigned to other countries,” a source from the embassy recalled to EL TIEMPO.

It is estimated that the population of Colombians in Venezuela is about 5 million, but there are no official figures. Fedecol is currently beginning to regroup again and they already have 52 members.

Many live in popular areas of Caracas and are dedicated to multiple activities, from university professionals to trades such as barbers, as is the case of Manuel Molinares. who arrived 13 years ago in the country.

“I am 27 years old. I arrived in 2010 as a teenager, my parents brought me in search of a better future,” says Molinares, who, like his compatriots, has not been able to regularize his papers due to the lack of a consulate. Today he works in the popular area of ​​Catia.

The other face

2,477,588 Venezuelans currently live in Colombia According to figures from the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela, of that number, 1,400,000 have a Temporary Stay Permit (PPT) that allows them to work.

Eduardo Batistini, who was in charge of the Venezuelan embassy in Colombia, assigned by Juan Guaidó and recognized by Iván Duque, told this newspaper that until last year, 70,000 university documents were apostilled with the support of the Colombian Foreign Ministry. Medical days and food distribution were also held.

For Fedecol, support from the Colombian government for compatriots in Venezuela is important, which is why they sent a letter to Petro in which they request as the only point the “urgent reopening of the consulates in Venezuela.”

This week they will deliver the same letter to the Colombian Foreign Ministry in Bogotá.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

