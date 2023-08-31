Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered an investigation into medical exemptions issued since the war began on February 24, 2022, after an official investigation will reveal that the number of these reports that free their beneficiaries from being recruited has increased tenfold in some regions.

According to the Ukrainian president, “the bribes” paid to obtain these fraudulent disability certificates “range from 3,000 to 15,000 dollars” depending on the case. “We are talking at least thousands of people,” Zelenski said of the corruption cases that have already been identified.

The president also announced that the cases of those who used these certificates to leave the country will be investigated separately due to their greater seriousness.

“It is necessary to verify a substantial number of decisions of military medical commissions on invalidity and incapacity for military service that were made after February 24,” Zelensky said in his address to the nation last night.

The Ukrainian president explained that the statistics of the official investigation against corruption in the recruitment process show that there are regions of the country in which the number of those released from military service for medical reasons increased tenfold after the start of the large-scale Russian invasion.

“It is absolutely clear what these decisions are: corrupt decisions,” said Zelensky, who gave orders to continue work to make those who issued these medical waivers and those who bought them pay.

The president of Ukraine dismissed all the country’s military recruitment chiefs on August 11 and ordered their replacements with soldiers wounded in combat who are less likely to release corrupt citizens from going to war in exchange for money.

Zelensky also ordered the identification and punishment of all cases of corruption, after the publication Ukrainska Pravda revealed that the Odesa region’s conscription commissioner has bought through relatives during the war properties worth several million euros in Spain that he couldn’t afford it on his salary.

Ukraine’s secret service has already arrested numerous people suspected of taking bribes to issue certificates that allowed their recipients to avoid being called up or traveling abroad.

The current Ukrainian martial law considers conscriptable all males between 18 and 60 years of age, who, with exceptions such as being disabled or being the father of large families, are prohibited from leaving the country until the end of the war.

EFE