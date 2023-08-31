Basketball World Cup | Why does Finland already have five points, even though there are only one win?

Okinawa

Finland picked up its opening win at the World Basketball Championship in Okinawa on Thursday, knocking off Cape Verde by XXXX. At the same time, Susijengi moved to the top of the continuation group O. Finland has five points, as does Cape Verde.

Japan, which knocked Finland out, is in third place, having played one match less.

Why do teams have a different number of points even though they have the same number of wins?

In short, because in basketball you get two points for a win and one for a loss.

In a game where draws are not known, the number of points in itself does not matter much. The number of wins indicates superiority.

However, the series table may confuse a casual follower who is a little less dedicated to the sport. For example, a team that has lost all its matches is tied on points with a team that has played fewer matches and has one win in its pocket.

Can you also get zero points in basketball?

Yes. By giving up the match. But there are also two types of surrenders, and one gets one point.

According to the international basketball federation Fiba, zero points are awarded to a team that gives up the match before it starts. The reason can be, for example, that the team does not get five players on the field by the time 15 minutes have passed from the scheduled start time of the game.

The team that gave up before the match is judged to have lost with a score of 0–20. As usual, the winner gets two points, the loser gets none. For two such surrenders, the team will be disqualified from that tournament or qualification.

Then the second delivery. If a team has to give up in the middle of the match due to having only one eligible player left, the team gets one point. If the surrendering team is leading at the time of surrender, the opponent is judged to win by 2–0. Otherwise, the result remains the situation at the time of handover.

In value competitions, surrenders are very exceptional, but in the last World Cup qualifiers, several surrenders were seen. South Korea and Mali were excluded from the qualifiers due to multiple surrenders. Australia, on the other hand, missed the away match against Iran due to the unstable situation in the country. Australia had already secured their place in the World Cup, so they could afford one surrender and the zero points it brought.