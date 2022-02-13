The message came from Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to US President Joe Biden. “We are at the point where an invasion could happen at any moment, should Vladimir Putin give the order,” he said just before the weekend. “I’m not going to give any further details, but I want to be clear: it can start during the Olympics, and not after, as many think.” He also called on Americans in Ukraine to leave the country within 24 to 48 hours. Anyone who still wants to stay does so at their own risk and does not have to count on help.