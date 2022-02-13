The Empresa Escola Integration Center (CIEE) announced that it has 666 vacancies for internships and for the Young Apprentice Program in the region of Campinas (SP) for the month of February. Remunerations can reach R$2 thousand.

To check vacancies, enter the center’s website.

Most of the vacancies are for the areas of administration, law, communication and engineering. The CIEE regional covers 13 more cities, namely: Valinhos, Vinhedo, Hortolândia, Elias Fausto, Monte Mor, Americana, Santa Bárbara D’Oeste, Nova Odessa, Sumaré, Paulínia, Artur Nogueira, Indaiatuba and Cosmópolis.

Internship vacancies are for students over 16 years of age, high school students, technical courses and undergraduate students.

For the Young Apprentice program, opportunities include students from 15 to 17 years old who are attending or have already completed high school or who are in the last years of elementary school.

