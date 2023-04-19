Ukrainian First Deputy Defense MinisterOleksandr Pavliuk, informed this Wednesday of the arrival to Ukraine of Patriot missile defense systems from Germany, the United States and the Netherlands.

“Patriot air defense systems from the United States, the Netherlands and Germany have arrived in Ukraine,” Pavliuk wrote on his Facebook account. “These anti-aircraft systems They will allow us to protect ourselves against Russian cruise missiles and drones.” added the deputy minister, who thanked kyiv’s partners for their help in “strengthening Ukraine’s air defense”.

Pavliuk’s revelation comes after the arrival in Ukraine of the first Patriot anti-missile system sent by Germany was already known on Tuesday.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov had thanked the United States, the Netherlands and Germany for sending this technology to Ukraine, without announcing that the systems promised by Washington and The Hague had already entered the possession of the Kiev government. .

How do the Patriots work?

A Patriot battery usually includes a radar that detects and tracks the targetcomputers, generators and a control station, as well as eight mini-launchers with four missiles ready to fire.

And while it remains to be seen what impact a single Patriot battery can have, the truth is that Ukraine fears a growing onslaught of Russian missiles and has faced a series of drone strikes, many of them purchased by Moscow from Iran.

Russian forces have also shelled power plants and other civilian infrastructure just as the country is experiencing winter.

The ‘Patriot missile system’ is an air defense system and weapon, the most advanced available in the US arsenal, and Ukrainian army officials say it is the most significant support the United States has given to that country in recent months.

