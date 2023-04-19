Russian Railways wanted to launch additional Lastochka trains along the Black Sea coast by summer

JSC “Russian Railways” (RZD) wanted to run additional trains to the most popular tourist destinations in the summer. This was reported by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that the bulk of the additional trains are planned to be assigned from Moscow and St. Petersburg to Anapa, Adler and Novorossiysk for the high season.

In addition, Dmitry Pegov, Deputy General Director of the holding, said that the company is currently considering the possibility of launching additional Lastochka trains on the Tuapse-Sochi-Imeretinskiy Kurort route to increase capacity along the Black Sea coast.

Earlier it became known that it would be easier for Russians to get to Abkhazia – Russian Railways launched a multimodal route to the resorts of the republic. Domestic tourists will be able to make trips to Gagra, Pitsunda, Gudauta, New Athos and Sukhumi using two modes of transport – trains and buses.