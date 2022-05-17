War in Ukraine, Russia “tries to make regain momentum as he advances into the Donbass“This is what British intelligence claims in its usual update of the war in Ukraine, underlining how Moscow is making more and more use” of indiscriminate bombing of artillery due to the limited ability to acquire targets and the willingness not to risk flying their fighter aircraft over their lines. “” In the coming weeks Russia will probably continue to resort heavily to massive artillery attacks, “they explain.