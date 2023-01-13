Estonian authorities announced today that they will no longer be able to accept refugees from Ukraine in the country, urging them to move to Finland to reduce migratory pressure in the country. “We asked our northern neighbors for help. Now many refugees will be able to apply for temporary protection,” said Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets. For the Ukrainians, he added, it is “an opportunity”. Those who wish to stay in Estonia because they have relatives in the country will be able to do so, he stressed.

“Finland’s help is indispensable so that refugees and Estonian residents do not suffer from the poor quality of basic services, such as health and education”. According to the Estonian Interior Ministry, 66,000 refugees have expressed a desire to stay, over 42,000 have applied for temporary protection.