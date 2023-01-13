Home page politics

Split

Norbert Röttgen (CDU) discusses at “Maybrit Illner” on the topic “Panzerwende in Berlin – where are the red lines now?”. © Svea Pietschmann/ZDF

Maybrit Illner wants to clarify whether Ukraine’s martens are enough. More is demanded – despite guesswork about Putin. And then there is the problem of Crimea.

Berlin – CDU foreign affairs expert Norbert Röttgen repeats old allegations at Maybrit Illner right at the beginning: In the Ukraine war everything is too little, far too late. “It should have been decided much earlier,” says Röttgen. In the past few months, “no new argument has been added” that could have justified Olaf Scholz’s (SPD) change of heart in tanks. The chancellor is simply acting too late. Röttgen oracles: “My prognosis is: It will be the same with the leopard.”

Conflict researcher Nicole Deitelhoff takes the same line. She is not afraid of a nuclear reaction from Putin. “We’ve been hearing the threat ‘If you still deliver this now, that’s going to war’ for months,” says Deitelhoff. “And nothing happened.” Her conclusion, in line with ex-US General Ben Hodges, is that more weapons can and should be supplied because Vladimir Putin will continue to not react.

But you have to look at the “location on the ground”. So the war in Ukraine. Deitelhoff speculates that there is still “a slight advantage on the Russian side” in terms of equipment. But that is precisely why Ukraine must be strengthened.

“Illner” on ZDF: US Admiral Stavridis expects “very difficult battle” in Ukraine

ZDF reporter Katrin Eigendorf is also upset: “What upsets the Ukrainians is that we are not coming to a courageous solution.” we’ll see.” Putin sends “criminals, murderers, psychopaths” into the field.

Former US Admiral James G. Stavridis, connected via video, wants to “also consider the air combat”. The Ukraine needs combat aircraft like the MiG-29 from Poland or the F-16 – but the pilots still have to be trained. At the same time, Stavridis warns against “arming Ukraine in such a way” that it could carry out further strikes on Russian territory itself. “That would be very dangerous.” But he also has to admit: The weapons systems supplied by the US and paid for by the EU “are not only defensive, they can also be used for attacks”. And: “It will be a very difficult fight.”

These guests discussed with Maybrit Illner

Matthew Gebauer – mirror-Journalist

– mirror-Journalist Norbert Rottgen – CDU MP and foreign expert

– CDU MP and foreign expert Nicole Deitelhoff – Conflict researcher

– Conflict researcher Katrin Eigendorf – ZDF correspondent

– ZDF correspondent James G Stavridis – former NATO commander-in-chief)

– former NATO commander-in-chief) Jessica Rosenthal – Juso chairperson

Ukraine without Crimea: “Zelenskyj would not survive politically”

The admiral clarifies how he sees the fronts: “The Ukrainians see their own families behind them, their cities.” That’s what they would fight for. “When the Russians turn around, they see a dictator in Moscow, bad generals and not particularly effective logistics.” However, the situation in Crimea will be “very difficult” – because of a pro-Russian population who do not belong to Ukraine wool. Deitelhoff also thinks it makes sense to cede Crimea. “But it would be fatal if they did. Zelenskyy would simply not survive politically.”

That the now-approved tanks will make a big difference is drawing mirror-Journalist Matthias Gebauer in doubt. The announced 40 Marder tanks would “only cover three to five kilometers of the front line,” he points out. “It’s not a turning point.” But: “A gate has now been opened. This stumbling block, we don’t want to deliver any tanks, is gone now.”

Ukraine war: Conflict researcher warns of further misjudgments at “Illner”.

Deitelhoff hits the brakes, reminding us of the West’s constant misjudgements. For months, it has been repeatedly claimed that Putin is finished. The West has repeatedly viewed the Russians as “stricken”. Deitelhoff has to state: “We don’t know how it’s actually about their ammunition stocks.”

Röttgen repeated his criticism of the chancellor. He hesitates and procrastinates “because it is not compatible with his ideas about Russia policy”. Juso boss Jessica Rosenthal throws herself into the ring for Scholz: “That’s not true, that’s not true,” she interjects several times. For her, leadership is not “that someone goes ahead and says: ‘This is how we have to do it.'”

But Röttgen is certain “that the chancellor cannot keep up the resistance”. Even before the Ramstein conference next week, he expects new decisions. Gebauer misses “that it is already technically prepared. The fact that you are now talking discreetly to the industry, what do you actually have and what could you repair in a short time”. Unfortunately, that was the case with all previous decisions. “That disappointed me a bit.”

“The military success of Ukraine is the only success,” is Röttgen’s assessment. “Our aim is to do everything possible to achieve this. That is the real question of peace.” Illner asks: “How do we actually know that Putin is in this terrible situation? Is he really already at the end of his possibilities?” Deitelhoff has only one sobering answer: “Yes, we just don’t know. We are speculating here, we have to say that quite frankly.”

Conclusion of the talk at Maybrit Illner

Rarely has the discussion framework been so narrow. Will Germany become a party to the war with the approved tank delivery? This question was not even broached in the show. The word diplomacy was not mentioned once either. It was all about when more weapons will be delivered, which ones and how many. Appropriately, ex-US Admiral Stavridis had positioned a box of games from “Battleship” behind him – as if on a sales counter. (Michael Goermann)