Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

There is little movement on the front, but this success for Ukraine looks spectacular: four Russian self-propelled howitzers are destroyed.

Kiev – Spectacular success for the Ukrainian armed forces in the war against the Russian occupying forces: A video has appeared on the Internet showing a Ukrainian Himars system consisting of four self-propelled howitzers Russia shoots down. Analysts recently explained that Ukraine is using drones so effectively that Moscow is changing its strategy.

Ukrainian HIMARS shoots down four Russian self-propelled howitzers

In the new video by Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko, you can see how American M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) take out Russian weapons one by one. The Defense Express website calls the actions of the Ukrainian artilleryman “masterful.” Ukrainian volunteer and representative Yuri Mysyagin also published the video:

The caption for the video on Tsaplienko’s Telegram reads: “Aerial reconnaissance discovered four Russian artillery systems in one of the front areas. Four precision missiles fired by HIMARS found their targets.”

Only a little change in the front: Russia and Ukraine are fighting for every meter

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues to advance. The Ukrainian army says it has recaptured another 1.5 square kilometers around the last liberated town of Robotyne in the south. “The Russians are clinging to every meter of our Ukrainian land (…) However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to make supplying the Russian army as difficult as possible, and in certain areas this is bearing fruit,” Ukrainian media quoted the for the Military spokesman responsible for the front section, Olexander Shtupun, on Sunday (September 10, 2023).

Prigozhin dies in plane disaster – pictures from the scene of the accident View photo series

But not only Kiev, Moscow is also advancing. The Russian army is expected to continue its attacks in eastern Ukraine. According to Shtupun, Ukrainian soldiers repelled around 15 enemy attack attempts near Maryinka in the Donetsk region. According to the Ukrainian authorities, the Russians also made a failed advance near the town of Berestove in the Kharkiv region. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, more than 30 battles took place in the past 24 hours.

Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression with Western military aid for more than a year and a half. On August 24, Ukrainian troops reported the liberation of the town of Robotyne, considered part of Russia’s most heavily fortified defensive wall. Meanwhile, Russian General Andrei Mordvichev predicts the expansion of the war against Ukraine – which Putin probably likes. (cgsc)