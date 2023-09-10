The Tg5 journalist and new Big Brother commentator, Cesara Buonamici, was a guest on Verissimo together with Alfonso Signorini. The presenter, who from tomorrow we will see in a decidedly new role for her, said in Silvia Toffanin’s living room that she had been through a difficult time: “I had breast cancer, luckily it caught very early”.

“I have done the treatments I need to do, I have found extraordinary people on my path, starting with our Luciano Onder who follows medicine on Tg5. He immediately directed me to Gemelli, everything was done quickly and thank God everything went well,” the journalist revealed for the first time. “Illness is something that changes you… you see up close that so many of us suffer so I do my best to support all the initiatives that talk about control and prevention because this is how I saved myself: by doing close checks that give wonderful results because they really change you life,” he added.

“I also try to help as much as I can the team of this professor who treated me, who spends a lot because it is actually something that changes you between life and death. It’s right to do it, especially when you’ve been lucky,” concluded the journalist.