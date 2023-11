Thursday, November 16, 2023, 12:47







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

While the new British Foreign Minister, former Prime Minister David Cameron, arrived in Kiev to meet with the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, the spokesperson for the southern group of the Ukrainian Army, Natalia Gumeniuk, quoted by the UNIAN agency, said this Thursday that Russia has…

This content is exclusive for subscribers