In the Kharkov region they decided to build underground schools with protection from air defense missiles

An underground school is being built in the village of Korotych in the Kyiv-controlled Kharkov region. About this in your Telegram channel told head of the region’s military administration Oleg Sinegubov.

The official explained that as part of creating a safe educational environment, a shelter is being built that can accommodate about 500 schoolchildren and teachers. According to him, the autonomously functioning structure will be able to withstand a direct hit from an S-300 anti-aircraft missile.

In September, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Timur Tkachenko noted that only about half of the country’s bomb shelters are in poor condition. The politician clarified that only about 60 thousand of such objects function normally.

On June 1, Ukrainian President Mikhail Zelensky responded to bomb shelters closed during an air raid in Kyiv, using boxing terminology. “I would say this: there could be a knockout,” he said. The next day, the politician ordered an inspection of bomb shelters throughout the country. As a result, almost a thousand protective structures were declared unusable in Kyiv alone.