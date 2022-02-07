Home page politics

From: Luke Zigo

Germany refuses to supply arms to Ukraine. The US government denies disagreements.

+++ 6.25 p.m.: Before his inaugural visit to US President Joe Biden, Chancellor Olaf Scholz tried to send a signal of unity in the transatlantic relationship. “We are close allies and are acting in a very coordinated and unified manner when it comes to overcoming the current crises,” said Scholz in Washington on Monday before a meeting with Biden. “And that’s why it’s important that Germany, the USA, NATO and the European Union have all been arguing in the same direction for a long time,” he emphasized, referring to the Ukraine crisis. “It will have a very high price if Ukraine is attacked militarily.” The details of this have been discussed and prepared for a long time so that, in case of doubt, action can be taken quickly, decisively and unanimously.

Olaf Scholz is in the USA for his inaugural visit. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

With tens of thousands of Russian soldiers deployed near Ukraine, there are fears that the Kremlin is planning an invasion of the neighboring country. Moscow denies that. It is also considered possible that the Russian side wants to stir up fears in order to persuade NATO to make concessions on demands for new security guarantees.

Olaf Scholz meets Joe Biden: US government with clear words

+++ 12.30 p.m.: Ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s (SPD) meeting with US President Joe Biden, the US government denied disagreements over the Ukraine crisis. “We are all working together to address different parts of the same problem,” a US official said Monday, referring to the West’s approach to Russia.

Germany is “the second largest donor to Ukraine after the USA.” In addition, the federal government has supported the USA in its actions. “We are in very close contact with our German partners,” emphasized the US government representative. “We absolutely agree that if there is further Russian aggression, there are a number of things that need to be done.” These include sending more troops to Eastern Europe and imposing a “major package of economic sanctions” on Russia.

Olaf Scholz meets Joe Biden: Chancellor wants to respond to allegations in the Ukraine conflict

First report from Monday, February 7th, 2022, 10.45 a.m.: Washington DC – The new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has arrived in the United States for his inaugural visit. On Sunday evening (February 6th, 2022 / local time), Scholz landed at the airport in the US capital Washington DC, as the German embassy confirmed. Ukraine is the central theme of the visit. From the ranks of the Union, foreign politicians called on von Scholz to meet US President Joe Biden in key demands.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks to journalists traveling with him in the Air Force Airbus A340 on the way to Washington. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

So said CDU foreign politicians Norbert Rottgen* the daily Welt that Scholz can and must justify “what is the point of Germany not supplying arms to Ukraine”. The chancellor “should not avoid stating clearly that Russian aggression means the end of Nord Stream 2 for the time being”.

Ukraine conflict: Olaf Scholz visits Joe Biden

Scholz has already denied on ARD that the US government is dissatisfied with his government’s actions in the Ukraine crisis: “That’s a wrong impression, which isn’t prevalent in Washington either.”

Scholz also countered the accusation that the federal government was an unreliable ally in the US newspaper Washington Post. “Reality is more important than rumours,” said the Chancellor. “The reality is that Germany is the largest NATO partner in continental Europe, that we are continuously strengthening our armed forces, that we are a very good partner.”

Scholz and Biden in Washington – Nord Stream 2 is discussed again

When asked whether the federal government would put the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on hold if Russia invaded Ukraine, Scholz again simply said that “all options were on the table”. However, he did not want to elaborate on this. A “strategic ambiguity” is necessary so that Russia cannot calculate exactly what price it would have to pay if it were to invade.

Jake Sullivan, Joe Biden’s national security adviser, told NBC on Sunday morning that if Russia attacks Ukraine, “Nord Stream 2 will not go ahead”. “And Russia understands that.” Sullivan declined to provide any further details on the talks with the federal government on this subject. Nord Stream 2 has already been completed but is not yet operational.

Olaf Scholz meets Joe Biden in the White House today

Chancellor Scholz will be received by US President Joe Biden in the White House on Monday (07.02.2022/7.30 p.m. CET). Scholz and Biden are to hold a joint press conference after the talks. (lz/AFP)