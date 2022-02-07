Through her social networks, the Argentine singer, composer and pianist amanda michael, has shared a series of messages with which he expresses his feelings about the unfortunate death of her husband Diego Verdaguerwho was known as the romantic latin music icon. The artist born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and nationalized Mexican, died more than a week ago, which meant a heavy blow to his spouse.

Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer they had a marriage for 46 years; Fruit of their love they had their daughter, also a singer Ana Victoria, who at the end of last year gave them immense joy: their grandson Lucca!

“Your family, your audience, your friends, collaborators and followers, we will remember you with that positive attitude and your smile towards life,” said the 65-year-old interpreter.

Described Diego Verdaguer as a “true example of life and improvement”, as well as an excellent husband, father, son and grandfather, “thank you for the love and care you always gave us all”.

Similarly, in the stories of your Instagram account, Amanda Miguel published some sad words that have worried her fans. Along with an image of her beloved husband arriving in heaven, she expressed the following:

My darling, soon we will be together, I love you.

Amanda Mguel’s message to her husband.

What did the singer Diego Verdaguer die of?

Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernandez, real name of the singer-songwriter and performer of songs like “La ladrona”, died on January 27, 2022 at the age of 70, in a hospital in Los Angeles, California, United States, as a result of some health problems that arose after being infected with Covid-19.

His relatives stated in a statement that the funeral would be private and his body cremated. The place where his ashes will rest is unknown at this time.

As she mourned the death of her husband, Amanda Miguel has received many messages of support from her followers: “we love you, we are with you, Diego takes care of us from heaven, he will be your angel, big hug”, “fly high Diego and we are with you Amanda”, “it is hard for me to believe that he left, a lot of strength and strength ma’am Amanda, you have your daughter and grandson, you are not alone” and many more.

Regarding the artist’s Covid-19 contagion, Claudia López Ibarra, who was his publicist in Mexico, told the AP that Diego Verdaguer if he was vaccinated, however, “the virus attacked him in the United States when the Delta variant was present.”