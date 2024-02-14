The Ukrainian Army claims to have “destroyed” a Russian warship off the coast of Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia this Wednesday, February 14. In the east, Russian shelling killed three people near Donetsk, according to local authorities.

The Ukrainian Army indicated this Wednesday, February 14, that it had destroyed a Russian landing ship, the Caesar Kounikov, off the coast of Crimea, with the help of military intelligence services.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the intelligence unit of the Ministry of Defense, destroyed the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov. It was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka at the time of the attack,” the Army said on Telegram.

According to Ukraïnska Pravda, the ship was hit by naval drones. The Ukrainian online newspaper published several videos showing a column of smoke rising over the Black Sea, off the southern coast of the peninsula conquered and annexed by Russia in 2014, as well as helicopters flying over the area.

The Caesar Kounikov notably participated in the Russo-Georgian war of 2008. The Russian news agency RIA, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, reported on Wednesday that six Ukrainian drones had been destroyed over the Black Sea.

On the other hand, two Ukrainian drones were also intercepted during the night from Wednesday to Thursday by the Russian air defense over the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, and another over Voronezh, according to the Russian Defense Ministry cited by the Ria Novosti agency. . According to the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, a woman was injured and hospitalized.

Russian night attacks

Additionally, three people were killed and twelve wounded overnight during Russian shelling of Selydove near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, according to local authorities.

These attacks hit nine apartment buildings and the hospital in this town, located about twenty kilometers west of the front, the municipal council reported on Telegram. According to the same source, one child is among the dead and four are among the injured.

According to the governor of the Donetsk region, Vadym Filachkin, a first attack took place around 11 pm (21:30 GMT) and a second around 1 am (23:00 GMT). Around 100 patients from the affected hospital were evacuated to other hospitals in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd, he added on Telegram.

No source immediately specified what type of attacks they were (missiles, drones or artillery fire). Selydove, which had around 21,000 inhabitants before the war, is located in the vicinity of the large city of Donetsk, controlled by Russia since 2014.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its French original.