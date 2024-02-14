Doctors working up to 72 years of age. The joint Constitutional Affairs and Budget Commissions of the Chamber have approved the amendment to the Milleproroghe, signed by Luciano Ciocchetti and other Fdi deputies, which extends the retirement age of doctors. An amendment that had already been presented and withdrawn several times, and which had sparked a polemical reaction from those directly involved, the white coats.

“Also in order to meet the training and tutoring needs of hired staff and doctors with specialist training contracts, as well as to deal with the serious shortage of staff – we read in the reformulated text, which obtained the approval – the companies of National Health Service, until 31 December 2025, may retain in service, at the request of the interested parties, the medical and healthcare managers employed by the National Health Service, in derogation of the limits set by article 15-novies of the legislative decree of 30 December 1992, n. 502, until reaching the age of seventy-two and in any case by the aforementioned date”.

The provisions, it is specified, “also apply to medical and healthcare managers and university professors who carry out healthcare activities in medicine and surgery. Medical and healthcare managers employed by the National Health Service and university professors who carry out healthcare activities in medicine and surgery, retained in service pursuant to this paragraph, cannot maintain or assume top management positions of a complex or departmental structure. Managers retained in service pursuant to this paragraph cannot maintain or assume top management positions at a general level”.