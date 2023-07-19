A new wave of Russian attacks in the Ukrainian region of Odessa (south) destroyed 60,000 tons of grain destined for export and stored in the port of Chornomorsksaid the Ukrainian Minister of Agriculture on Wednesday.

“We will need at least a year to completely repair the damaged infrastructure. In the port of Chornomorsk, 60,000 tons of grains were destroyed (…), which should have been sent to the grain corridor 60 days ago,” Minister Mikola announced. Solski, in a statement published on the portal of his portfolio.

In the previous hours, the same president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, made a similar announcement.

The president accused Russia on Wednesday of having “deliberately” attacked places used by Ukraine to export grain, three days after the expiration of the agreement on those products.

“Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the infrastructure of the grain agreement,” Zelenski denounced on Telegram, adding that he wants to “strengthen the protection of people and port infrastructure.”

Agreement between Russia and Ukraine to facilitate the export of grain from the Black Sea. See also The IAEA mission arrives at the Zaporizhia plant with the possibility of staying

In his statement, Zelensky mentioned that Russian forces attacked the Odessa (south) and Khytomyr (west) regions.

According to the Ministry in charge of the Restoration of Ukraine, “the grain terminals and port infrastructures of Odessa and Chornomorsk were attacked”, causing damage to “warehouses and docks of the port of Odessa”.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office indicated, also on Telegram, that this is the “biggest Russian attack” in the region and that “grain terminals and oil tankers were damaged”, as well as “houses, agricultural infrastructure and cars”.

Previously, the Ukrainian air force had reported the destruction of 23 of the 32 explosive drones launched by Russian forces, and 13 of the 16 Kalbir cruise missiles launched by Moscow in the Odessa region.

In that region are the three ports that kyiv used to export its agricultural products under an agreement with Russia that expired on Monday night.

These attacks left at least 12 people injured in the region, according to Odesa Governor Oleg Kiper. The Prosecutor’s Office, for its part, reported a balance of 10 injured.

The fighting is concentrated in the east of the country. On Tuesday, ten civilians were injured in Russian shelling, the governor of the Donetsk region (east), Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on a telegram on Wednesday.

Russian army says it has advanced more than a kilometer into northeastern Ukraine

The Russian army claimed on Wednesday to have advanced more than a kilometer during several “offensive operations” north of the city of Kupiansk, in the northeast of

Ukraine, and claimed responsibility for the capture of a railway station.

“During the day, the advance of the Russian units amounted to more than a kilometer in depth and up to two kilometers along the front. The units captured the Molchanovo railway station”, less than 20 km north of Kupiansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

AFP