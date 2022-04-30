“Twenty civilians, women and children… have been taken to a suitable place and we hope that they will be evacuated to Zaporozhye, which is in the territory under the control of Ukraine,” said deputy battalion commander Azov Svyatoslav Palamar.

Earlier on Saturday, the correspondent of the Russian “TASS” news agency in the city reported that 25 civilians, including six children under the age of 14, had left the industrial complex.

“The ceasefire, which should have started at 6 am (0300 GMT), did not start until 11 am. Since then, both sides have respected it,” he added.

“The evacuation convoy that we were expecting at six in the morning only arrived at 18:25 in the afternoon,” the military official explained.

“The Azov battalion continues to clear the rubble to get the civilians out… We hope that this procedure will continue until we can evacuate all the civilians,” said Svyatoslav Balamar.

The United Nations representative in Ukraine, Osnat Lubrani, said earlier this week that she would travel to the central city of Zaporozhye to prepare for a “hopefully” evacuation.

Last week, Russia announced that it had taken full control of the strategic coastal city, with the exception of the vast Azovstal industrial zone.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a blockade of the steel mill complex where hundreds of Ukrainian fighters and civilians still shelter in the Soviet-era network of tunnels, many of them requiring medical attention.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that the liquidation of militants in Azovstal will lead to a halt in peace talks with Russia.