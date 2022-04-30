After a crazy first night of Draft 2022 of the NFL, which began on Friday, Marquis Brownwho ended up being transferred from the Baltimore Ravens to the arizona cardinalsrevealed that he was the one who requested to leave the team.

“Yes, I asked them for a trade after the seasonthe wide receiver commented for the I Am Athlete podcast.

Brown was coming off the best season of his career, in his 3 years as a professional with the Ravens, registering for the first time over a thousand receiving yards (1008), in addition to adding 91 receptions, and 6 receiving touchdowns.

His departure hurt

For Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it was sad to see one of his teammates, friends and best allies on the field go, but Brown said he had already had conversations with Lamar about it.

“It was just something, my happiness. I talked to Lamar about it after my sophomore year. And then after my junior year, before the end of the season, he wasn’t playing. I let him know again, brother, I can’t do it. He’s not really into Lamar. I love Lamar. It was just, you know, it’s just that the system wasn’t for me personally. I love all my teammates. I love the guys, but it was something I had to think for myself. The Ravens, we both handled it the right way. I didn’t go out and do anything public, I just kept it at home, kept working. everything workedBrown added.

With his new team, Marquis Brown hopes to receive the expected role, along with the talented quarterback Kyler Murrayone of the most versatile and accurate last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray’s offense with the Cardinals looks unbeatable for 2022, with the arrival of Brown, joining DeAndre Hopkins AJ Green, Rondale Moore , and tight end Zach Ertz .