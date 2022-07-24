The voice Peru 2022 He concluded his stage of blind auditions on July 23. In this part of the contest it was possible to appreciate new musical talents, who gave their best to be part of the singing contest. Now, the members of the Eva Ayllón, Daniela Darcourt, Noel Schajris and Christian Yaipén teams will face each other in the battles.
The Monday 25 will start the new phase of the competition, which promises very challenging singing duels. Those who win it will qualify for the live concerts. Meet the artists who have been chosen by the coaches.
Team Eva Ayllón
- Arthur
- John Camacho
- Kevin Hidalgo
- Alexander Guzman
- Lita Pezo
- Pearl Diaz
- Emilio Hernandez
- D’Angelo
- samira jane
- Lucho Guanilo
- Angel Diaz
- Nataly Oroncoy
- Michael Moreno
- Sebastian Morillas
- Jenny Torres
- Gretel Sanabia
- Eva Maria Huertas
- Alvaro Hidalgo
- Ivan Fajardo
- Diana Aburto
- Deborah Lopez
- Milagros Chota
Team Christian Yaipén
- Coti Loyola
- Jose Antonio Bustamante
- Elmer Guillen
- Jean Morales
- Deiken
- Gianluca
- Sandra Saldana
- Nataly Shantelle
- Fernanda Rivera
- Giuliana Chavez
- Light blue sky
- Bri Roman
- Philip Bobadilla
- Mell Plains
- sonali prayed
- Tamara Cueto
- Andreina Arevalo
- Edu Lecca
- Lucciano Brandino
- Ferdinand Varalezo
- ELCIEM
Team Daniela
- Louis Golding
- Andres Cano
- Keina Gallardo
- Astrid Caroline
- Guscifer
- Peter Crisanto
- Arellana Pasco
- Gabriel Salazar
- Stefany Adrianzen
- Thesnia
- Maria Gonzalez
- Beik
- Andrew Wurtz
- Light Peralez
- Jorge Antonio
- Carlos Prado
- CAC3L
- Xavi Vente
- cute
- Miguel Angel Rodriguez
- Jorge Nava
- Dario Reyes
- Luigi Mau
Team Noel Schajris
- Romi Chahuan
- Luna Vasquez
- Abigail Marquez
- Evan Gonzalez
- Veruska Verdu
- Jonathan Sannes
- Rolando Pineapple
- louis tume
- Fabrizio Nunez
- Nadia Quintanilla
- Josh Salazar
- Danielle
- Mariana Quiroz
- Rafaella Garcia
- Briella
- Miracles Fonseca
- vanessa cardiu
- Diego Silva
- gregory
- Ferdinand Romero
- Carmen Castro
- Carla Bridge
