If you reside in South Florida and are looking for job opportunities that offer above average salaries, this information is for you. At least three vacancies offer salaries above US$28for people who speak Spanish.

According to the latest report from the United States Department of Labor, in October 2023, Wages in the region experienced an increase of 4.5 percent, reaching an annual average of US$52,670, with an hourly wage of US$25.77. These averages vary by industry and occupation. In sectors such as health and social services, the average salary is US$65,770, while in construction it is US$50,150. The difference is also observed by county, with the average being US$54,970 in Miami-Dade and US$51,370 in Broward.

Housekeeper who speaks English and Spanish: US$28 per hour

The Assistant Company is looking for full-time housekeepers who can cook. The employer is a family of four in Miami Beach looking for a full-time housekeeper who speaks English and Spanish and can cook. Offers a salary of US$25 to US$28 per hour and benefits including health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off, and employee discounts.

The benefits that the position offers are dental insurance, health insurance and paid time off. Knowledge of the Turkish language is an advantage for this job, and applicants are required to live within 30-45 minutes of the 33139 zip code.

Location: Miami Beach, FL Job type: Full time Salary: US$25.00 – US$28.00 per hour Link to apply: here

Field organizer: US$33 per hour

The National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice is hiring a Field Organizer to mobilize communities and lead civic engagement and community development strategies. English and Spanish requiredand experience in community organization and knowledge of the local political landscape is valued.

Primary responsibilities include building a group of activists of Latin American origin to advance the institute’s agenda, developing a base of motivated volunteers to participate in community engagement activities, and training activists in leadership skills and coordinating field activities.

Bilingual associate attorney: US$44 per hour

Suncoast Drivers is hiring an Associate Attorney to join the PIP Litigation department in the area of ​​Personal Injury. Looking for someone with organizational and bilingual skills (Spanish or Haitian Creole preferred). Benefits include health, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, parental leave and professional development.