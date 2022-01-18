Ukraine Britain provides Ukraine with anti-tank missiles

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace: The weapons are purely defensive in nature.

Britain gives Ukraine extra military aid over Russia’s growing threat, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

It’s about anti-tank missiles, the BBC says. British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallacen according to the weapons are purely defensive in nature. He stressed that they have a short range.

A small group of British soldiers is also leaving for Ukraine to provide training in the use of missiles. Ukraine already has some dozens of British soldiers on training assignments.

Wallace said the decision to use anti-tank missiles was made because of Russia’s “increasingly threatening behavior.”