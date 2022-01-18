Home page world

Passengers at the airport in Punta Cana: A Condor machine recently had to cancel the journey from Frankfurt Airport there. © Francesco Spotorno/Imago

For passengers on a Condor flight from Frankfurt Airport to the Dominican Republic, the journey across the Atlantic takes an ugly turn.

Frankfurt – For passengers on Condor flight DE-2162 from airport Frankfurt* after Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) the journey across the Atlantic took an ugly turn. As reported by the Aviation Herald portal, there was an incident on the flight on Saturday (01/08/2022).

About 450 kilometers west of Lisbon (Portugal), the oil gauge in the cockpit of the Boeing 763-300 forced the pilots to suddenly turn back. A little later, the crew had to board the Condor flight from the airport in Frankfurt* even turn off the engine, as Aviation Herald reports.

Frankfurt Airport: Due to the engine incident, Condor flies a replacement aircraft to Lisbon

A spokeswoman for Condor confirmed the incident to our editorial team: The plane had “landed in Lisbon as a precautionary measure”. The landing at the airport in Lisbon worked without any problems. The trip to the Dominican Republic was over for the passengers for the time being.

As the Condor spokeswoman announced, the guests and crew were accommodated in hotels overnight. On Sunday (January 9th, 2022) Condor sent a replacement plane from Frankfurt Airport to Lisbon at 7.30 a.m. After landing at 9:29 a.m., the Boeing 767-330 was already on its way to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic at 11:30 a.m. The passengers finally landed there with a delay of around 22.5 hours.

It is the second incident on a Condor flight within a few hours. Also on Saturday (January 8th, 2022) flames erupted from the engine of a Condor aircraft on the way from the island of Lanzarote to Hamburg. (esa) *fnp.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.