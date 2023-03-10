Mini announces that a completely new generation of cars will be presented later this year. The new models should be delivered at the beginning of 2024. Mini causes some confusion with the name. The small hatchback will soon not be called Mini One or whatever. No, it will soon be called Mini Cooper. We need to explain that.

Mini Cooper started out as the jolly version of John Cooper’s Morris Mini Minor and Austin Seven. Later the name transformed to an execution level. With the current Mini Clubman, for example, you can choose from the Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works trim levels. From 2024, Cooper is no longer an indication of a version, but the family name for the 3-door, 5-door and Mini convertible. Be warned, it gets even more complicated.

Mini-boss Stefanie Wurst tells Top Gear that the Coopers will come in versions E, SE and JCW. That is strange, because with the three-door Mini you can choose from an electric or petrol engine. As a result, you will soon be able to order a Mini Cooper E with a combustion engine. Take a moment to let this sink in. Do you have him? Nice.

Specifications of the Mini Cooper

The official figures of the Mini Cooper for 2024 will follow later this year. What we already know is that the five-door will initially only come with an internal combustion engine. The appearance of the Mini Cooper with two fewer doors will be about the same in the petrol and electric version, but the two are on different platforms.

If you’re going for the electric motor, the E comes with a 40-kWh battery and 184 horsepower. The SE gets a 54-kWh battery for a range of about 400 kilometers. The power is 218 hp. In addition, the Cooper family is joined by a new Countryman SUV (which will eventually get an electric version) and an Aceman crossover that will only be available with an electric motor.

The interior of the 2024 Mini Cooper won’t change much. We do expect that the large round counter behind the wheel will make way for a larger, round screen in the middle. This screen serves as a driver display and an infotainment screen. We will have to be patient for the images of the interior.