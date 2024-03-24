The Ukrainian army said that it targeted two large Russian landing ships in attacks launched early on Sunday on the Crimean Peninsula.

He also confirmed that it targeted a communications center and other infrastructure used by the Russian fleet in the Black Sea.

The army statement did not indicate how the targets were bombed, but the governor of Sevastopol said, earlier today, Sunday, that Ukraine launched a major air attack and that Russian air defense systems shot down more than ten missiles over the port located in the Crimean Peninsula.

The Ukrainian military said, “The Ukrainian defense forces succeeded in striking the two large landing ships Azov and Yamal, a communications center and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea fleet, in the Crimean peninsula.”

Mikhail Razvajeev, the governor of Sevastopol, said via the Telegram application that a 65-year-old man died when shrapnel hit three homes.

Razvajiev stated that infrastructure related to the transportation sector, including boats and passenger buses, was partially damaged. He added that three passenger buses, 13 school buses and one electric bus were among the vehicles damaged during the night attacks.