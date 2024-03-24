Bogliasco – Goal from Borini, brace from Alvarez and twenty minutes on the pitch for Pedrola. Andrea Pirlo's Sampdoria beat the boys coached by Matteo Pastorino 3-0 in the family friendly played today in Bogliasco, behind closed doors.

The match was played in three 30-minute halves. In the second half Fabio Borini broke the deadlock. Then it was Agustin Alvarez's turnwith two goals, replaced at the end of the match by Estanis Pedrola who continues his long journey towards returning to the pitch in the championship.

Darboe also took part in the friendly match, having been held back during the week by a sprained ankle. However, Leonardo Benedetti and Fabio Depaoli did not play as they carried out an individual program on the pitch and scheduled unloading work respectively. Recovery efforts continue Andrea Conti, Cristiano Piccini and Matteo Ricci. Therapies and physiotherapy for Sebastiano Esposito.

The resumption of training at Mugnaini is set for Wednesday afternoon. The team will meet again after two and a half days of rest to begin preparing for the match against Ternana, scheduled for “Ferraris” on Monday 1st April (8.30 pm).