This August 14, the Ukrainian authorities reported that during the past week their Army advanced three square kilometers in the vicinity of Bakhmut, the scene of some of the fiercest battles since the start of the war. In addition, the invaded nation’s deputy defense minister assured that local forces expelled Russian troops from areas along the country’s eastern and southern front lines. Meanwhile, Russia again launched shelling attacks on Odessa and Zaporizhia in the south, leaving at least two civilians dead and three wounded respectively.

The siege of the Russian troops conflict in Ukraine continues, although in the last hours the Government of Volodímir Zelenski reported progress on the front of the fighting. The deputy defense minister of the invaded country, Hanna Maliar, reported on Monday, August 14, that the local forces recovered extensive territories in the direction of Bakhmut, in the east.

“In the Bakhmut sector, three square kilometers were liberated last week,” Malyar said.

The official explained that another three square kilometers near the southern part of the town returned to Ukrainian control, increasing the figure of recovered territory to 40 kilometers.

However, the deputy minister also reported that Moscow troops continue the crossfire towards Kupiansk, in the northeast of the nation, the site where a massive evacuation of civilians took place last week.

Maliar explained that Moscow is mobilizing materiel and units along the Kupiansk front to continue the attacks, seeking, he says, to offset the negative effects of the losses in the surroundings of Bakhmut.

Likewise, the official pointed out that the Kiev Army expelled the invading troops from some areas along the battle front lines in the south of the country.

Malyar stressed that Russia continues to insist “unsuccessfully” on occupying Avdiivka.

At least two dead in Zaporizhia and three wounded in Odessa after Russian shelling

A new wave of missile and drone attacks from Moscow took place in the port city of Odessa during the early hours of the morning. Although much of it was intercepted by air defenses, others hit the territory, leaving at least three people injured.

The Ukrainian Air Force described that the attacks occurred with 15 Shared drones of Iranian origin and another eight Kalibr missiles, which damaged, among others, the dormitory of an educational institution and a hypermarket, where three employees ended up injured.







In addition, Oleh Kiper, governor of the region, added that the attacks also led to multiple fires.

For their part, there were bombardments over the Zaporizhia region, which left two fatalities due to the impact of Russian S-300 missiles, the Ukrainian authorities reported.

Through Telegram, the regional prosecutor’s office indicated that the damage was perpetrated against the town of Stepne and that Russia had violated the norms of international law.

Meanwhile, a 64-year-old woman had to undergo emergency surgery and remains in intensive care due to the attacks.

