After a long preparation, the new season of Manchester United has finally started for Erik ten Hag. The Dutch coach is full of confidence and wants to seriously interfere with his team at the top this year. The first hurdle, in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers, awaits at Old Trafford tonight. Will The Red Devils manage to grab the three points at home? The kick-off is at 21:00, follow the highlights in our live blog.

