Ukraine announces its withdrawal from Avdiivka, a strategic city in the war against Russia

This Saturday, February 17, Ukraine recognized a partial defeat in the war it has been fighting against Russia for almost two years. Ukrainian forces withdrew from the town of Avdiivka, an important battlefront that represents a key communication point for the two sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that the decision is “strategic” for the protection of troops. Meanwhile, from Munich, where the Security Conference is taking place, different leaders asked for more help for Ukraine.

It is billed as the biggest Russian victory in almost a year. Ukrainian troops have decided to abandon the city of Avdiivka, an important battle front that has seen the bloodiest moments since the end of last year.

The Ukrainian Army announced its withdrawal in the Zénit air defense unit, on the southeastern flank of Avdiivka, to “preserve personnel and improve the operational situation” of its troops in this town in the eastern province of Donetsk besieged by Russia.

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, assured that the decision corresponds to the protection of the lives of his almost 5,000 combatants who were on the ground, whose safety was in question with the forceful advance of the Russian troops.

During the spring of last year, on May 20, the defunct Wagner paramilitary group announced that it had taken control of the city of Bakhmut after 224 days of battle. Since then, neither side had reported any significant progress.

“It is a very logical and professional decision to save as many Ukrainian lives as possible,” said the Ukrainian head of state during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

The president added that Russian troops suffered a significant number of casualties to gain control of the eastern city, a strategic bastion since it is an important communication point between Ukrainian territory and the Donetsk region, under Russian control almost from the beginning. from the war.

The decision was announced during the night of February 16 by the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Sirski, to which Zelensky added that for every Ukrainian soldier who died in the Avdiivka fighting, seven Russian soldiers lost their lives.

“Since October they have been attacking poor Avdiivka with all their weapons and all the force they have, with thousands of their soldiers who died; With tens of thousands dead, what has Russia achieved? The exhaustion of its Army,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president acknowledged that he does not have the long-range weapons he needs, ensuring that his artillery has a range of less than 20 kilometers, while Russia has the capacity to attack from 40 kilometers.

Likewise, the president asked for more help for air defense, anticipating that his soldiers can return to the battle front. An optimism with which he intends to recover the city, in addition to promising to “surprise” the Russians with new advances in the future.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the annual Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on February 17, 2024. © Reuters-Wolfgang Lattay

Ukraine says it shot down three Russian planes

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down three Russian fighter jets as part of its defense in the east of the country, this was stated by Mikola Oleshchuk, head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“On the morning of February 17, 2024, in the eastern direction, divisions of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three enemy aircraft in one fell swoop,” reads the note published by Oleshchuk.

According to the military, two Su-34 fighter-bombers and one Su-35 fighter were shot down by the Ukrainian resistance, which would have happened when the aircraft attacked Ukrainian positions with guided aerial bombs.

Von der Leyen: Russia constantly sacrifices its soldiers to have victories