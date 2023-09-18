General Oleksandr Sersky, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Army, announced on Monday that Ukrainian forces had penetrated the Russian defense line on the battle front near the city of Bakhmut (east).

“Russia’s defense line has been breached,” the army press center quoted Sersky as saying.

During the past few days, Kiev announced control of the villages of Andreyevka and Klyshcheyevka.

Sirsky added that the two villages “were an important element in the Russian defense line extending from Bakhmut to Gorlivka.”

He stressed that the 72nd, 31st and 83rd brigades of the Russian army were “destroyed and completely lost their ability to fight” in the battles near Bakhmut.

The commander of the Ukrainian Army’s ground forces acknowledged that “the general situation in the eastern region remains complex” and “violent fighting continues near Bakhmut.”

General Sersky confirmed that after the loss of Al-Qaryatayn near Bakhmut, “the Russian army is leading several counterattacks” with the aim of “recovering the lost positions” and is preparing to launch attacks northward in the Kubyansk and Liman region.

Ukraine announced that it had regained control of Andriyivka on Friday and Klyshcheyevka on Sunday, both villages located south of the city of Bakhmut.

Ukraine has been launching a counterattack since last June after it received Western weapons and worked to train new fighters.