More information continues to emerge from the mass of documents made public during the trial Microsoft and FTC for the purchase of Activision Blizzard, in this case confirming the idea of new Xboxes arriving in 2028but with some additional information as a possible “flexible” approach which would suggest different configurations.
The possible release date of the new Xbox had already been leaked in recent months, always within the same context, but in this case the question is more detailed. The idea of launching towards 2028 was reported during a meeting occurred in May 2022, among several high-level Microsoft executives such as CEO Satya Nadella, CFO Amy Hood and Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer.
To tell the truth, from the discussion it is not clear precisely what the proposal model that Microsoft has decided for the next generation is, but we are clearly talking about a “floor for 2028″, therefore indicating this year rather precisely as the indicative one for the launch of the new consoles.
A single fixed hardware or various Xbox models?
Responding to a question about whether to adopt fixed hardware or a different system, the corporal vice president of immersive experiences, Anuj Gosalia, reported that “one thing that consoles have a great advantage is the fact that they provide very clear indications such as target platforms to developers, thanks to development kits”, suggesting an evaluation of the traditional approach with fixed hardware.
However, the vice president of gaming ecosystem, Kevin Gammill, responded that “we have already started this path with Xbox One and Xbox One Windows”. With this, the executive would seem to mean that Microsoft intends to continue with a proposal consisting of models with different characteristicseven if they belong to the same generation in terms of compatibility.
“We also need to be more flexible moving forward with Gen 10, but also give developers the ability to do so take advantage of unique capabilities of the hardware”. It is unclear how this can be achieved, but it seems that Microsoft intends to develop a “flexible” strategy for the new Xboxes starting from 2028.
