More information continues to emerge from the mass of documents made public during the trial Microsoft and FTC for the purchase of Activision Blizzard, in this case confirming the idea of new Xboxes arriving in 2028but with some additional information as a possible “flexible” approach which would suggest different configurations.

The possible release date of the new Xbox had already been leaked in recent months, always within the same context, but in this case the question is more detailed. The idea of ​​launching towards 2028 was reported during a meeting occurred in May 2022, among several high-level Microsoft executives such as CEO Satya Nadella, CFO Amy Hood and Microsoft Gaming head Phil Spencer.

To tell the truth, from the discussion it is not clear precisely what the proposal model that Microsoft has decided for the next generation is, but we are clearly talking about a “floor for 2028″, therefore indicating this year rather precisely as the indicative one for the launch of the new consoles.