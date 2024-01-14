Ukraine is developing security agreements with the United States and a number of other countries. Vladislav Vlasyuk, adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, announced this on January 14 on the Rada TV channel.

We are talking about a document similar to the one that Ukraine signed on January 12 with Great Britain. According to Vlasyuk, it is currently planned to develop agreements with the USA, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Poland.

“The idea is identical for all countries – providing security guarantees for Ukraine. This is a gradual integration entry into the NATO coordinate system through these security treaties,” the adviser emphasized.

On January 12, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev, said that the UK, as part of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in 2024, would supply additional long-range missiles, anti-tank weapons and artillery shells. It was noted that of the total cost of the package – £2.5 billion ($3.19 billion) – about $255 million will be spent on the purchase and production of military drones.

It was reported that during the visit of the British prime minister, the countries signed a “historic” military agreement on security cooperation. It formalizes continued cooperation between states in the areas of cybersecurity, intelligence sharing, medical and military training and defense-industrial cooperation, the text notes.

To this, reserve Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Roman Svitan said that the agreement between Ukraine and Great Britain on security guarantees does not meet the interests of Kyiv. In his opinion, the provisions of the document may imply the freezing of the conflict and the loss of Ukraine’s territories, and only after this the agreement with Great Britain will be put into effect.

At the same time, the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper noted that during negotiations over a security treaty between Zelensky and Sunak, contradictions arose over the wording. As indicated in the publication, Zelensky used the word “guarantees” and the wording “security guarantees” during the negotiations. Sunak called it “safety assurances,” and repeatedly pointed out the importance of just such wording.

At the same time, the text of the final agreement between Zelensky and Sunak does not contain either the first or second wording. The document released refers to “security cooperation” as well as “security assistance.”

Prior to this, on December 31, The Times newspaper reported, citing a source in the British government, that Great Britain and other countries intend to support Ukraine even if the United States refuses to do so if former American President Donald Trump wins the 2024 elections.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.