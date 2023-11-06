The accusation: “My daughter does not understand that Hamas’ goal is to annihilate the land of the Jews”

Father versus daughter. The war in Gaza has put the actor Jon Voight against his daughter Angelina Jolie. Two famous faces of cinema who found themselves at polar opposites regarding the conflict between Israel and Hamas. On the one hand, in fact, the man tore live video his daughter’s anti-Israel posts, pointing them out as “lies”. On the other hand, the actress condemns in no uncertain terms the IDF’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks of last October 7th. “I am very disappointed in my daughter” Voight confesses in an Instagram video.

Angelina Jolie's position on the Israel-Hamas conflict — Angelina Jolie has chosen Instagram as the platform to share her position on drama of the Gaza Strip. His post, in which he unequivocally condemns "deliberate bombing of the trapped population" and "murder" by the Israelis, quickly registered millions of views. In the video, the actress launches a precise j'accuse against international leaders who have rejected UN resolutions in favor of a ceasefire. An intervention that attracted thepublic and media attention, putting Jolie at the center of discussions about the situation in the Middle East. Her request, however, upset her father, Jon Voight, a supporter of Israel with conservative political positions.

the back and forth between Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight — Jon Voight's words were definitely critical. In a video published on social media, she declared all her disappointment and he emphasized the religious side of the conflict, defining it as a fight for "justice for the children of God in the Holy Land". "He stated that her daughter does not understand that the war is about "destruction of the Holy Land" and Jewish territory; "and we must defend ourselves," she said. Referring to Hamas, Jon Voight then blamed Hamas to use the humanitarian funds received for war purposes rather than for the well-being of the people. "The Palestinians have not been denied resources," Voight said. "They received rivers of money that Hamas did not share with the people. They use the money for weapons, for their hatred. The people of Israel love others. It is something that these animals do not understand. Justice will prevail," he commented. "Hamas and the deception that is its government are destroying their own people", he concluded, extolling the "grandiose heroism" of the Jewish people in the face of the recent "Hamas Holocaust".

the previous — It is not the first time that father and daughter argue in favor of the camera and that one distances itself from the other. Four years ago, on Twitter, Angelina Jolie had publicly labeled her father as a “embarrassing fascist“. A clear judgment arising from Jon Voight’s sympathies for Donald Trump and aversion to Joe Biden. And a political and world vision completely opposite to that of Angelina Jolie, often at the center of media attention for commitment to humanitarian causes and in favor of women and children.