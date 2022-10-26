Also Volkswagen R looks to the future with a wink to the electric. The high-performance division of the German carmaker has announced that by 2030 it will become fully electric: the current range of performance-focused models will be gradually converted over the course of this decade, to reach a tipping point in about eight years. A goal along the lines of that of the Volkswagen parent company, which aims to become a full electric brand but taking five years more time, setting the deadline at 2035.

“We are gradually converting our range, with several electric R models being in the planning stage – reads a Volkswagen note reported by Autocar – We are currently evaluating various concepts and possibilities, but will only offer R models that will meet our requirements. One thing is certain: the future of the R division is electric“. The first electric models to be equipped with an R variant should therefore be the current IDs, which in the standard versions are already full electric: the first car ever could be the ID.4 R, a hypothesis previously mentioned by the head of research and development Thomas Ulbrich. He later awaited the production versions of ID. Aero and Project Trinity in variant R, while the electric declinations of Golf R, Tiguan R and T-Roc R, three models that are currently part of the thermal R range, will make their debut only if their standard successors will be 100 % electric.

What is certain is that all electric R models, as well as their thermal-engined predecessors, will be equipped with technology derived from prototypes such as the 671 HP ID.Rwhich among other things holds the Pikes Peak record since 2018. “To become a fully electric brand by the end of the decade, we are already taking the necessary steps today for our next transformation “confirmed Volkswagen’s R division head Reinhold Ivenz.