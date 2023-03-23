Dhe Deutschlandfunk has recently been criticized for interviewing a 96-year-old German Wehrmacht veteran, who witnessed the 1944 Battle of the Ardennes and later said he became a pacifist, about the current war in Ukraine. But why should someone who experienced World War II as a soldier be less of an expert than all those who speak out about war on a daily basis, primarily in the electronic media?

Reinhard Muller Responsible editor for “current affairs” and FAZ objection, responsible for “state and law”.

Another Wehrmacht veteran wrote a “strange pen” in the FAZ during NATO’s Kosovo war in April 1999: Alfred Dregger, chairman of the Union faction in the Bundestag from 1982 to 1991, at the end of the Second World War – at the age of 24 – Captain and Battalion Commander. His op-ed was titled “End the War.” He began with the quip attributed to Clausewitz that the beginning of every war is known, but not the end. And that war is a process that must be kept under political control at all times. “NATO has been attacking Yugoslavia from the air for almost two weeks now. That was the beginning of a war that no one seems to know how to end.”