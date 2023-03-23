This Thursday it was learned from South Korea that the steering wheel Juan Fernando Quintero would not play this Friday’s friendly match due to an injury.

Quintero did not play the Junior’s last game against Santa Fe, over the weekend, due to physical problems. His journey was in doubt. However, he was authorized to move to the selection call.

But as reported by the coach Néstor Lorenzo himself, Quintero is not well and specific tests will be done. In fact, the player could not train in the last practice, as reported by journalists from Korea.

Judgment of Kid

This Thursday, Carlos Valderramathe idol of Colombian soccer, spoke about the National Team and about Quintero’s situation.

The ‘Kid’ was annoyed by the trip that the midfielder made to Asia, leaving Junior, to finally not play with the National Team.

In dialogue with Win Sports’ Primer Toque program, Valderrama said that he did not understand Quintero’s decision if he really cannot play.

“First is the country, the National Team. But if I’m fine. If I’m going to play against Santa Fe and they don’t put me in due to injury, I can’t travel with the National Team,” the Kid began.

“That bald man is stupid. We are starting a new process and then he is injured so he can’t play. I don’t understand that,” said the Kid.



“First the Colombian team, if I’m fine… If he wants to be stupid, he’s stupid, he can’t give this papaya,” said the former soccer player.

☀☕ “First is the national team, but I’m fine (…) This guy is stupid, because we’re starting a new process and then I’m going to go injured so I can’t play” Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama, former Colombian soccer player talks about the injury by Juan Fernando Quintero.#FirstTouch pic.twitter.com/CkkyRGgXyo — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) March 23, 2023

“I go to the National Team and I don’t play, so how do we end up?”, pointed out the symbol of Colombian soccer.

