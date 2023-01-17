The crisis in Ukraine and the threat of a global recession are expected to dominate the World Economic Forum as it begins its first full day in Davos on Tuesday.
After the statements of Klaus Schwab, who founded the forum in 1971, the spotlight at the conference this year turns to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska is also due to deliver a message to hundreds of political leaders, policymakers and chief executives gathered at the Swiss ski resort.
Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko is also scheduled to participate on Tuesday, as well as Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will not appear this year, but Vice Premier Liu He was on the morning programme.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, and WTO President Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala participated.
The World Economic Forum warned leaders in its annual report on global risks that the cost of living crisis, in addition to the energy and food supply crises associated with it, are the biggest short-term threats in the world, as most economists expect a global recession in 2023.
