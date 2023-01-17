Matteo Messina Denaro, hideout in Campobello di Mazara discovered: searches started

Discovered the “lair” of the last “massacrer”, Matthew Messina Money, arrested yesterday in Palermo. The carabinieri of Ros have identified of Matthew Messina Money, the former fugitive arrested yesterday at the Maddalena clinic in Palermo where he had gone to carry out some therapies. The investigations, coordinated by the prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia and by the adjunct Paul Guidoled the carabinieri to Campobello of Mazaraof which the driver is a native, accused of aiding and abetting, John Luppinoa merchant of olives with a clean record, arrested together with the boss of Castelvetrano.

The investigators, coordinated by the Palermo prosecutor’s office, had immediately started searches also starting from the car used by the boss to reach the health facility, in search of useful elements to reach the hideout. During the press conference, the magistrates and investigators stated that Messina Denaro “He came from his territory“. For this reason, the searches had focused in particular on the area of ​​Campobello di Mazara, near the town of the ex super fugitive.

