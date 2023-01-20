Monster Hunter Rise is available starting today also on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Oneas confirmed by the spectacular launch trailer published for the occasion by Capcom. The game can also be downloaded at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Received with excellent marks on PlayStation and Xbox, Monster Hunter Rise brings the definitive experience of the famous hunting game to Sony and Microsoft platforms, with graphics up to 4K and 60fpsas well as a number of additional options.

If you have read our review of Monster Hunter Rise you will know that this new chapter of the Capcom franchise reiterates the classic formula compared to the recent World, but enriches it with some important news on the gameplay frontwhich make exploration and combat more fun.

The end result is an engaging and rewarding game, characterized by an excellent artistic direction and a particularly full-bodied bestiary, with many new monsters that definitely leave their mark and the inevitable options for tackling the adventure alone or cooperatively with friends.