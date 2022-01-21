UK retail sales fell 3.7% in December from November 2021 amid the effects of the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday. in English) of the country. The result was well below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a monthly decline of 0.6% in December. Year-over-year, UK retail sales fell 0.9% in December, bucking the market’s forecast of a 3.4% rise. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

