Tottenham joins the suitors of Diego Carlos. According to The Sun, the London club wants to strengthen its defensive line with Sevilla’s valued central defender, for which Newcastle continues to negotiate with the Nervion entity. The Brazilian has reached a personal agreement with the Magpies but at Sánchez-Pizjuán they want much more than the around 40 million euros they offer so far.

The English newspaper also assures that Milan has been interested in the defender from Barra Bonita. The Rossoneri club is fighting for the Scudetto with its eternal rival, Inter, but has lost some steam with two defeats in its last five games, which has led to the loss of leadership.

Just before getting on the plane back from Valencia, Diego Carlos told El Chiringuito that he has “a lot of time” left in Sevilla. Pablo Sanz, Lopetegui’s assistant, had seconded those words after the draw at Mestalla: “I think it will continue this season.” But 10 days from the end of the market and with clubs joining the auction, Nobody in Nervión can rule out yet that the central defender is going to leave this winter.

The end of the market is being frantic for Monchi, who a few hours ago closed the transfer of Dutch winger Oussama Idrissi to Cádiz. This same week he had already completed the loan of Óscar Rodríguez to Getafe, and at the end of last The first of the team’s winter reinforcements landed, Tecatito Corona. If nothing strange happens, another attacker will arrive for Lopetegui and the favorite is still Anthony Martial.