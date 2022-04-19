LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Tuesday it plans to revoke the Moscow Exchange’s status as a recognized stock exchange in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a move that will remove some tax benefits from investors.

“Revoking the Moscow Exchange’s recognized status sends a clear message – there is no justification for new investment in Russia,” Treasury Finance Secretary Lucy Frazer said in a statement.

Britain said the move was a response to restrictions the Russian central bank has put on foreign investors, citing a Feb 28 ban on brokers selling assets on the instructions of non-Russian residents.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)

