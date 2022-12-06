GamesIndustry in collaboration with GSD has shared the classification of the best-selling games in the United Kingdom to November 2022, both in physical and digital format, as well as data on hardware sales. According to this information, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the best-selling game last month, while Nintendo Switch was the most popular console.

Below are the Top 20 best-selling games in the UK (those with a * do not include digital sales):

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

God of War: Ragnarok

fifa 23

Pokémon Violet*

Pokémon Scarlet*

Football manager 2023

Sonic Frontiers

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe*

GTA 5

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Nintendo Switch Sports*

Gotham Knights

Red Dead Redemption 2

Horizon: Forbidden West

The Last of Us: Part 2

Animal Crossing: New Horizons*

NBA 2K23

lego harry potter collection

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition*

Splatoon 3*

As we can see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is first and according to GSD data in one month it has exceeded the total sales of Vanguard in the United Kingdom. In second place we find God of War: Ragnarok, of which 44% more copies were sold than the previous chapter. The evergreen FIFA 23 closes the podium.

In fourth and fifth place we find Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but there are some considerations to make. GamesIndustry points out that combining sales of both games, they would be in third position, instead of FIFA 23. Furthermore, the GSD data does not take into account digital copies sold through Nintendo eShop, thanks to which the two ninth generation games they would probably have taken second place, if not the top of the rankings.

As for hardware sales, Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in November in the UK with approximately 372,000 units purchased, 113% more than in October. All thanks also to Black Friday, where the Nintendo console was the best-selling.

Xbox Series X and S are in second place, recording a 105% increase in sales compared to October, again thanks to Black Friday promotions. Well also for PS5, which is placed on the last step of the podium but with a number of consoles purchased which has grown by 71% thanks to a greater restock and the launch of God of War Ragnarok.