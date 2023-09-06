Wednesday, September 6, 2023, 01:08



The UGT union denounced yesterday that, “three days after the start of the school year, there are still two-year-old classrooms unfinished, despite the messages of normality from the General Directorate of Educational Centers.” The Ministry, for its part, assured that there have only been delays in one center, the Santa María de Gracia school in the Murcian capital, caused by the company in charge of the work. From Education they assure that the works have been resumed, and that the schoolchildren will have a space adapted and reserved for them.

«Friday, September 8 is the day in which everything must be ready and prepared to welcome the two-year-old boys and girls in the schools of the Region of Murcia and, due to the political mismanagement of the Ministry of Education , there will be centers that must postpone the start of the course, “denounced Susana Valverde, from UGT. As he indicated, last Friday the teachers could not believe that, with a week to go, the necessary adaptation works had not yet begun to start a two-year-old classroom: access to a toilet, sink and changing table from the classroom. A job that should have been done in August.”

The union considers that classes will begin “with the discomfort of having a work halfway done and without being able to prepare the furniture, toys, decorations and other resources to welcome the students as they deserve.”

The Ministry of Education denied these delays, and assured that they are working so that everything is ready next Friday. In any case, the Administration recalled that 2-year-old students, spread over 124 classrooms in public and subsidized schools, will start classes in stages.