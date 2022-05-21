With the premiere of the new film Chip ‘N Dalewhich mixes 3D elements like live action and even animation fans had a tremendous surprise when he entered the scene ‘Ugly Sonic’.

Who are we referring to? Well, nothing less than the model of the blue hedgehog which was used in the first trailer for the film sonic the hedgehog. Yes, that horrible design that caused a stir in its time and countless criticisms on social networks.

This character, who is played by Tim Robinsonappears in one of the sequences of this new film that had its premiere through Disney+. This design of Sonic never made it to the final version of the first film of this character.

All because the team behind its realization paid attention to the complaints and delayed this film to redesign it. The effort was well worth it, as this production was a great success.

This renewed model was used again in sonic the hedgehog 2, the most successful video game movie in the United States. That is why it was thought that Ugly Sonic would never appear again, but it did so in Chip ‘N Dale.

It is to be imagined that Paramount Pictures, sega Y Disney they reached a kind of agreement to be able to take advantage of it in this tape. It is a very clever way of occupying the work done with the character.

What is Ugly Sonic doing in the Chip ‘N Dale movie?

We don’t want to spoil too much what happens in the movie Chip ‘N Dale regarding Ugly Sonic. But we’ll just tell you that this character shows up at a convention and has his own booth. There he talks about how things happened and how hard they hit him on social networks.

But it seems he took it on the bright side. Obviously, it is best to see this film directly, which is known in our region as Chip and Dale: To the Rescue.

who does the dubbing Ugly Sonic, as they baptized it in our region? well it’s not Luis Arturo Villar Sudekaliases Luisito Communicatesbut it is actually Eric Salinayes

So those who don’t like this content creator can watch this tape without worrying. It seems that the criticism towards this tape of Chip Y Go ahead have been favourable. Let’s see if by chance he decides to follow up on another project with these characters.

