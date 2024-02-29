Ukraine will lose a key ally when Mitch McConnell ceases to be the Republican minority leader in the US Senate. The newspaper reported this on February 28 Politico.

The senator is known for his support for Ukraine, even though the idea is unpopular among Republicans. Thus, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson focuses on solving the migration crisis and does not want to provide support to Kyiv.

“There will be at least a slight shift, because no matter who the new leader becomes, they will not pay as much attention to Ukraine as McConnell,” the material said.

That same day, McConnell announced his resignation as Senate Republican leader. At the same time, he clarified that he is not leaving “in any near future”: his replacement will start work only “next January.”

In turn, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured that McConnell's resignation will not affect discussions of a bill to allocate additional funding to assist Ukraine. She added that this is unlikely to negatively impact him as Senate Republican leader in the coming months.