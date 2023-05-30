Uganda enacted a controversial law on Monday that provides harsh penalties for having same-sex relationships.a rule criticized by Western governments and considered one of the most repressive in the world.

“The president approved the bill of law against homosexuality 2023“, announced the office of the president, Yoweri Museveni, in a statement on his Twitter account.

The law, criticized by the UN and countries like the United States, was approved on March 21 in Parliament. Lawmakers say it protects national culture and values.

The UN High Commissioner expressed his “dismay” at the enactment of this “draconian” legislation, stating that “it is contrary to the Constitution and international treaties” and opens ways for there to be “systematic violations of the rights of LGBT people“.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, called the rule a “tragic violation” of human rights and demanded its repeal. The leader also asked to analyze “the commitments of the United States with Uganda in all its aspects”, such as investments and other aid, according to a statement from the White House.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who dismissed the law as “deplorable”, said that If the Ugandan executive does not protect its citizens, “it will put its relations with its international partners at stake“. The law is “deeply repressive,” said Amnesty International. The country is taking “a step in the wrong direction,” added Human Rights Watch deputy director for Africa, Ashwanee Budoo-Scholtz.

The local NGO Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum (HRAPF) announced in turn that it referred this “openly unconstitutional” law to the Superior Court of

Uganda.

amendments to the law

Uganda has been ruled, since 1986, by the politician, writer, dictator and guerrilla fighter Yoweri Museveni. Photo:

President Museveni asked the deputies in April to specify in the text that “being homosexual” is not a crime, but that maintaining relationships between people of the same sex is. The amendment clarified that sexual orientation is not a crime, but “acts” are, which can be punished with life imprisonment.

Despite the fact that Museveni advised lawmakers to remove a provision criminalizing “aggravated homosexuality”, parliamentarians maintained this article, which implies that repeat offenders can be sentenced to death.

Homosexuality has been criminalized in Uganda since British colonization laws, but since independence in 1962 there has never been a conviction for consensual same-sex acts.

The legislation has broad support from public opinion in the largely Christian country, where the population is highly religious and the LGBT community suffers much discrimination. The debate on the law in Parliament was marked by the use of homophobic slurs.

defend culture

The president of Parliament, Anita Among, celebrated the promulgation of the text. “As the Parliament of Uganda, we took into account the concerns of our people and legislated to protect the sanctity of the family (…) We stood firm to defend the culture, values ​​and aspirations of our people,” she said.



The law also states that organizations accused of encouraging same-sex relationships can be banned for ten years.. Civil society reactions have been muted in a country where Museveni has ruled with an iron fist since 1986. But internationally, the bill sparked outrage.

