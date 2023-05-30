Home page World

Split

Stroller or walker? In a neighborhood dispute in Berlin, the question was which is worse. © Eckhard Stengel/imago/symbol image

In Berlin, a generational conflict broke out among neighbors. In the battle of notes, people debated which is worse: a walker or a stroller?

Berlin – When people live next door to each other, conflicts can arise. In Germany the note seems to be one of the most popular communication methods to be in such cases. A direct confrontation can be avoided, but residents can still let their frustration run wild. In a neighborhood dispute in Berlin, the question arose as to what was more annoying: a pram or a walker?

Tenants complain about prams and toys – the reaction follows promptly

The Instagram profile “Notes of Berlin” collects entertaining note interactions in the capital. A find from the end of May has now also sparked discussions online. “We would like to ask you once again not to put your prams and children’s toys or junk in the passageways […] or in front of the apartment doors of other tenants […] to be deposited,” it said on the note, which is peppered with spelling mistakes in the original. If there are still any ambiguities, the writer conveniently adds a link to tenancy law, which stipulates escape routes by law. “Repeated violations will be reported!” The text ended with an unmistakable threat.

The answer follows promptly. “How bitter can you be?” Apparently the party addressed asks in a handwritten note and reverses the argument directly: “Then don’t park walkers in the same places.” This directly provoked a generational conflict in the discussion. “Greetings from the annoyed tenants about the unjustified nagging all the time,” the reaction continued.

Difference between rollators and strollers? Opinions in comments differ

Who is actually in the right in neighborhood disputes is usually difficult to judge from the outside. In any case, the sound makes the music, like one Cardiff University study in 2020 proved. In the discussion about the rollator vs. pram, another resident apparently intervened with a note and outed himself as “Team Rollator”. “[…] Is it clear that the person who needs a walker is old and no longer able to walk?” was the rhetorical question at the beginning. As a result, this neighbor could no longer lug the walker up alone and needed help, the note attached to it continued.

Who makes the race stroller vs. rollator? A neighborhood dispute in Berlin dealt with this question. © Schöning/imago/symbol image

You can’t drag a walker up, comments an Instagram user in disbelief, but a mother with pelvic floor problems or a caesarean section should carry the stroller up? Whether an escape route is blocked by a walker or a stroller makes no difference in the event of a fire. “Scooters and toys can be put away. But I don’t understand why there is now a difference between rollators and strollers,” says a corresponding comment under the post.

“Are you bitter when you’re annoyed with laziness and lack of self-reflection?” Asks another Instagram user. “Prams have no place in the hallway, off to the basement with them,” another post represents the opposite side, on the grounds that safety comes first. “I would seek a direct conversation,” was one of the few constructive suggestions in the comment column, because threats “usually didn’t go down well.” But even this forgiving commentator can’t resist a dig: “Who among you wants to pull out the red pencil and correct the text?”